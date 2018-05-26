Close-Up kids at Nation's capital

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata’s Washington office was delighted to be visited by American Samoa’s students in the Department of Interior’s Close-Up program. The students arrived over a week ago for their two-week visit to the nation’s capital, where they are visiting many attractions.

“This trip to our nation’s capital is a special opportunity for these students, and our office really enjoyed seeing the group this week,” said Aumua Amata. “Thank you to everyone involved in the program in any way, as all you do is what makes this wonderful experience possible for some of our fine high school students each year.”

The Close-Up program is a federally funded project that allows students from across the nation to visit their legislators in Washington, D.C., and whose mission is to “inform, inspire, and empower young people to exercise the rights and accept the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy.” In addition, they get the chance to tour the U.S. Capitol and take in the sights in a city that attracts visitors from all over the world, ranging from monuments and memorials to art and history collections.

This year’s students and chaperones:

Tafuna High School: Geraldine Meridian Aliitaeao Ofisa, Ameperosa Lili Langkilde and Marynita Suluiaigalii Vaigatolo

Faga’itua High School: Fonaimalo Fuimaono, Tamalii Failauga Faga and Raelyn Agnes Grey

Samoana High School: Lessei Lorcha Hosanna Perelini, Tautu Lucky Porotesano III and Shanai Seipua Sega

Nu’uuli Vocational High School: Kuinivia Camila Etevise Atafua and Alexi Tominiko

Leone High School: Menorah Sene Otineru, Nadia Tinaita’ala Ta’ase, Dorian Salave’a

Manu’a High School: Melody Ve’e

Fa’asao High School: Fatu-Chanel Fatu

Kanana Fou High School: Alycia Kristy-Dy Tausaga

Chaperones: Kaylla Turituri and Roxanne Sita Salave’a

“I know that the students are enjoying their time in Washington, and learning a lot too,” concluded Congresswoman Amata. “They’ll return home to American Samoa full of motivation for the future, and I wish them all the best in their educational goals.”