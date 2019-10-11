Close Up 9th Annual Youth Summit opens

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Close Up Program, under the Secondary Division of the Department of Education, opened the 9th Annual Youth Summit at the SFC Konelio Pele Army Reserve Center yesterday morning.

A total of 80 students were selected from public high schools — Fagaitua, Samoana, Tafuna, Leone, and Manu’a — and 3 private schools, Fa’asao Marist, South Pacific Academy, and Pacific Horizon.

Master of Ceremony Dr Tuisamatatele welcome honored quests, students, and teachers. The opening and closing prayers were offered by student rep from Samoana HS, Erin Jessop.

Keynote speaker was Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga, and closing remarks were offered by Director of Education Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga. Students were challenged to take advantage of the opportunity to learn about their government, the legislative process, and participate in the discussion of issues during panel discussions.

Michael Boateng, a teacher program specialist with Close Up in Washington D.C, who is a long time friend of American Samoa Close Up, was also in attendance. The 3-day Youth Summit was organized by the ASDOE Secondary Division: assistant director Dr Asaeli, and program directors Dr Tuisamatatele, Roxanne Salave’a, and Fa’afetai Teofilo.