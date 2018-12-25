Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Christmas is a special day for Christians, and especially locally — where church congregations are intricately woven into the fine mat of the Samoan culture. American Samoa joins Christians around the world to celebrate the birth of Christ today, Dec. 25th. But Christmas has already come and gone in other parts of the world — such as neighboring Samoa and other South Pacific countries.

“The essence of Christmas is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ; a gift from God to provide salvation and thereby reopening the gates of heaven to all who faithfully keep His Commandments. So Christmas is the season of giving and thanksgiving,” Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga said in his annual Christmas message.

And during every Christmas holiday, American Samoans in the US Armed Forces, and all American soldiers serving around the world in the military, are never forgotten by local and off island Samoans.

“Let us not forget to thank the unassuming, unpretentious, and selfless services continuously being provided by our men and women in uniform, to secure the blanket of freedom we often take for granted; and may they feel our messages of love and well-being on this Christmas. Merry Christmas to you and your families,” the governor added.

This time of the year, many will spend Christmas with families and friends, following church services. There are also those who will be out partying but please be forewarned: police are out in full force to ensure a peaceful Christmas 2018.

Department of Public Safety’s holiday enforcement program began more than a week ago. Cops have been camped out — day and night — in front of the Laufou Shopping Center, and other areas on the west side. There will be road blocks at unannounced locations.

With the holiday season in full swing, the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board reminds vendors, bars, and restaurants to abide by the set rules and regulations.

Local law states that beer taverns and alcoholic beverage licensees may sell or serve beer or alcoholic beverages from 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 a.m. the following morning. Stores are allowed up to 10:00 p.m. to sell alcohol and beer. Stores are prohibited from selling alcohol on Sundays.

Samoa News will not publish tomorrow and on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas Day 2018. We will publish on Thursday, and our office in Fagatogo will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

From all of us at Samoa News: “Merry Christmas American Samoa and especially for our Toa o Samoa."