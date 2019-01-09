Amata announces nominees to the service academies for 2019

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Aumua Amata announced nominations of 10 students for consideration by the service academies.

Each year, these select nominations are based on the high quality of the students’ academic records, essays, letters of recommendation from their teachers, church leaders and local community leaders, along with the required verification that they have already applied separately to the academy or academies of their choice.

“These nominations are possible because of each student’s excellent record and a lot of hard work,” said Aumua Amata. “Congratulations to each one of you on your selection for a nomination to the service academies, and thank you to the families involved for supporting these quality students. Best wishes to all of you as the Academies consider the next class.”

This year, the most service academy nominations went to the U.S. Air Force Academy with nine total nominations, the U.S. Naval Academy with seven nominations, and the U.S. Military Academy with three nominations. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination as part of its application process, and this year there wasn’t a completed application for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The service academies are fully funded federal colleges whose mission is to train future officers and leaders to serve in their respective armed service. The admissions process is extremely competitive. The academies seek candidates with high potential to become leaders as commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

Each of the students who completed the applications this year received nominations from the Congresswoman to compete for an appointment to the service academies. As usual, some applicants apply for and receive nominations to more than one service academy. The next step for the nominees depends on the upcoming decisions of the academies. Any students offered an appointment for the class would then enter their academy in the summer.

“Congratulations to each one of these students for stepping forward and making this effort,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Thank you to everyone who has had a role in these students’ lives, including parents, families, teachers, pastors and other counselors, because they’ve already made us proud with their commitment.”

Nominations submitted on 12/20/18 to the academies of their choice for the below students: Student Name High Schools USAFA USMA USNA AUVA'A, Talalelei Manumalo Academy XXXX SCHUSTER, Ben S. Manumalo Academy XXXX XXXX XXXX ALOFA, Aitulagi W. Manumalo Academy XXXX XXXX XXXX MAMEA, Raquel R. Manumalo Academy XXXX XXXX FRUEAN, Manaiaisiva Buena High School (ARIZONA) XXXX XXXX** XXXX** NUA, Dionysis Samoana High School XXXX WANG, James G. Graduated Pacific Horizon in 2018 XXXX XXXX MAUGA, Gaoa Nu’uuli Polytech XXXX GREY, Raelyn Fagaitua High School XXXX XXXX ULU, Morgan T Samoana High School XXXX

** This student was already nominated to these two Academies by a different source (in this case, a Presidential nomination) and

therefore, we could not submit an additional nomination for this candidate.