Celebrating educational achievements

The American Samoa Environmental Protection Agency (AS-EPA) is celebrating the educational achievements of six staff members.

Daystar Parker and Lui Maea have earned bachelor's degrees, while William Sili, Fa'amamata Meredith, Sofai Falelua, and Jordan Fanene have completed their Master's degree programs.

The employees serve in various roles at AS-EPA, including division manager, inspector, lab technician, and media specialist. The graduates also perform a wide range of duties – from drinking water analysis, to enforcement (hazardous materials, pesticides, piggeries, solid waste), and community outreach.

“Our community needs qualified people who have a passion for their work. I am confident these graduates will use their education to take the agency’s performance to the next level in protecting human health and the environment in the Territory,” AS-EPA Director Ameko Pato said.

For information about AS-EPA programs, please call 633-2304 or visit www.epa.as.gov.