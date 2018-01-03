Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Community Cancer Coalition’s (ASCCC or Cancer Coalition) website has taken on a new look to improve the functionality for users to learn more about its mission of “Helping the people of American Samoa fight Cancer” through its many programs, activities, as well as to make donations and apply for financial stipends.

“The new website design offers a more user-friendly way to access information about the Cancer Coalition”, said Va’a Tofaeono, Special Projects Coordinator for the ASCCC.

“We have transitioned the previous site into the Web 2.0 era by making it function appropriately on other devices like tablets, and mobile phones. There are more ways for users to communicate back with us by writing blogs and posts to share stories, rather than being a typical static website where information is only communicated from us to the user,” he said.

The Cancer Coalition will continue to build upon the website and house a resource repository for scientific research and training, which is an important function to help bridge the gap among community-based research and projects that are initiated from off island.

“Research and information regarding any type of health information, whether it is research or population based, is fragmented. We plan on using our partnerships with the University of Hawai’i Cancer Center and the Azusa Pacific University, to build a functional and accessible repository that raise the level of research capacity on island,” added Tofaeono.

The new website went live on Monday, February 26, 2018 and is the same address: <http://asccancercoalition.org/>

The ASCCC is grateful to Mr. Roy (JD) Hall, III, for his continued contribution of support, and Nerelle Que at Que Consulting.