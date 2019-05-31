Bringing Deaf Week to light at Manulele Tausala Elementary

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The deaf/ hard of hearing students at Manulele Tausala Elementary, pictured with instructors/ deaf educators — Dana Love-Ili and Hofeni Fitiao — and parents.

The class kicked off Tuesday this week, which coincides with Deaf Week 2019, under the theme: "Deaf Can".

Also pictured are Dora Ah Sue from the ASG Office of Protection and Advocacy for the Disabled (OPAD) and Bethany M. Toelupe with the Health Department’s Helping Babies Hear Program.

On Tuesday, there were presentations by Ah Sue and Toelupe, who told Samoa News yesterday, “We wanted to bring Deaf Week to light so that the community is aware of the efforts being made to help our deaf/ hard of hearing students at the deaf classroom located at Manulele Tausala Elementary.”

Today is Family Day at Lions Park, which will include a presentation by the American Samoa Track & Field group, as well as other activities.

Anyone wanting to help sponsor future activities or attend future Deaf Nights, can contact Love-Ili <danaloveili2724@gmail.com> or Fitiao <hofenifitiao@yahoo.com>