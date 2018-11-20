Bluesky “Giving Thanks” to Hope House with special treats

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Bluesky Communication’s theme for November is “Giving Thanks” and in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Bluesky visited Hope House to present the residents with a special treat for their Thanksgiving celebration this year! Taking time out of the short and busy week, ≈ in caring for the elderly and children of special needs with a gift that will continue to entertain the residents.

In the presence of the residents that were able to take part including the staff, management and Hope House board members, the Bluesky team presented their donation of $5,000 which was a combination of $3,000 cash, goodie bags, two one-year MoanaTV subscriptions and services, and a case of turkey for their Thanksgiving feast for patients of Hope House.

“We must count our blessings every chance we get as there is always something to be thankful for. At Bluesky, we continue to be grateful as we are blessed with our community partners like Hope House who do so much for our people; and Bluesky is committed to continually support our community,” said Bluesky Manager Sherry Sele.

As the holiday season approaches, Bluesky reaffirms their commitment to provide their customers with the best and superior experience in telecommunication. Bluesky management and staff extends their appreciation to all their valued customers for their business, their confidence, and loyalty. Wishing American Samoa a happy and healthy Thanksgiving!