Bluesky donates to Special Olympics
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Bluesky management team invited Special Olympics Amerika Samoa committee chairperson Tafaimamao Tupuola, as well as athletes Sina Falaniko and Hanipale, to accept a $1,000 cash donation at the Bluesky main office.
The money will assist athletes representing American Samoa to the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi. "We're happy to be able to donate and make this contribution. We commend the work of those involved, including the organizers and volunteers, and making it possible for the athletes to participate." said Bluesky customer service manager Sherry Sele.
"On behalf of Special Olympics Amerika Samoa, we want to give our biggest gratitude for your donation and helping to send our athletes to represent American Samoa in the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi." said Tupuola.
Bluesky pledged its donation during the Special Olympics telethon event on April 18.