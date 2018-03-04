Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Vehicle licenses and registration fees would go up under a bill introduced in the House last week. The main sponsor of the bill was Vice Speaker Fetu Fetui Jr. and the co sponsors are Vesi Talalelei Fautanu Jr, Gafatasi Afalava, Lavea Fatulegae’e Mauga, Fagaoatua Dorian Salavea, Sataua Dr. Mataese Samuelu and Manumaua W. Wilson.

According to the bill, a private driver’s license which now costs $12 would jump to $20, a commercial driver’s license now $8 goes up to $13 and a 6-month learner’s permit would be doubled from $5 to $10. Renewal of a non-commercial license — now $12 goes up to $17, while a commercial renewal would be hiked to $20 from $8. A visitor’s driving permit now $9 would cost $12 while a provisional driver’s license, now $9 jumps to $15.

According to the bill, $5 from each fee would be deposited in a revenue fund for the Department of Public Safety for law enforcement costs and maintenance and supplies for production of driver’s licenses. Three dollars from each of these fees would go to the Territorial Administration of Aging Office for programs that directly benefits the elderly.

Registration fees for vehicles would also be increased.

The basic vehicle registration fee which is now $32 would cost $40 and the per ton weight charges would go up by $3 to $15. Renewal of vehicle registration would cost $35, ownership certificates, transfer, shipments, conversion, duplicate and late penalties would cost $15. Eight dollars from these fees would go to the law enforcement cost and supplies for producing the drivers licenses and vehicle registration.

HOUSE MEASURE COMMENDS AND THANKS MATAUAINA

The House approved and sent to the Senate a concurrent resolution commending and expressing appreciation from the Fono and people of American Samoa’s to Matauaina Toomalatai for winning the Miss American Samoa pageant and bringing home the Miss Pacific Islands crown.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Lavea Fatulegaee Palepoi Mauga, says it’s been 15 years since American Samoa won the title of Miss Pacific Islands. “But with great support and guidance from our leaders and Miss American Samoa incorporated team, Matauaina was bestowed the title Miss Pacific Islands of December 8 last year in Fiji.”

Matauaina, who is from Onenoa has as her platform Diabetes Awareness and aspires to becoming a registered nurse to assist all those who have diabetes. She is the daughter of the late Alosina Toomalatai and Mrs. Gwen Toomalatai of Onenoa. Her father passed away a week after she was crowned Miss American Samoa and she dedicated her participation in the Miss Pacific Islands pageant to him.

“American Samoa is once again on the forefront of Pacific issues due to the success of the MASI team and Miss Toomalatai. Her exceptional service is deeply appreciated by the people of American Samoa and we commend her achievement,” the resolution says.