Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Aumua Amata has announced she is running for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives. She thanks all those who have supported her and have worked with her over the past three years on behalf of American Samoa, and asks for your vote in November.

Her announcement message is as follows:

For these last three years, I’ve been blessed to serve the people of American Samoa and to represent you in the United States Congress.

From the bottom of my heart I humbly thank all of you for giving me that privilege.

When I meet someone in Washington, DC, they usually become very interested in American Samoa, and ask questions about our beautiful islands. To many of them, we’re a world away.

I’ve been so proud to tell everyone about your strength and resilience as you work to recover from Cyclone Gita, and remind them of American Samoa’s part in this great United States of America, especially the service of so many in the Armed Forces.

Here in American Samoa, we’re focused on the recovery effort and leaving politics mostly where it belongs — in another season. At the same time, the voters deserve these months before November to make their decisions.

That’s why I’m taking a few moments today to announce I am running for re-election to Congress. Twice, you’ve chosen to elect me as your Representative. I’ve taken that duty seriously and have been active on behalf of American Samoa. At every opportunity, I make sure policymakers in the nation’s capital know what is important to American Samoa and will continue to do so.

Together, we’ve accomplished a lot, particularly over this past year. We’ve had strong federal support for our priorities from the White House to the Committee rooms in Congress.

I’m excited about what we will continue to get done over the next few years, and will continue working to support our veterans, our health care system, fishing rights, our economy and the recovery effort.

I ask you to prayerfully consider reelecting me to continue serving, and I humbly ask for your vote in November.

May God bless America and may God bless American Samoa.

Aumua Amata