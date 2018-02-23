Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This screen shot from the Costa Cruise Line website shows the cruise ship Costa Luminosa, which is docking at 7a.m. today from Hilo, Hawai’i with 2,260 passengers and 1,050 crew members. It departs at 5p.m. for Suva Fiji.

The Costa Luminosa is on a 102-day cruise starting from Marseille, France and ending in Venice, Italy.

With the cruise ship in port, the American Samoa Visitors Bureau encourages and reminds all commercial bus & taxi tour drivers to wear clean “elei” or Polynesian printed shirts and lavalava/s lacks when soliciting tour services for visitors off the ship.

“Let’s WELCOME and showcase American Samoa’s HOSPITALITY to our guests and visitors for the day,” ASVB deputy director Vaitoa Hans Langkilde said yesterday.

The cruise ship market vendors will be set up at the Fagatogo malae. Cultural activities, handicraft demonstrations and entertainment are encouraged to entertain our visitors.

The Fagatogo Marketplace will feature island printed fabric, clothing, handicrafts and displays of local fresh produce, chilled “Niu” and cooked Samoan food for sampling and sales.

In the parking lot of the Samoa News building, … will be highlighting their Polynesian wares, as well as t-shirts, lavalavas, and clothing.

Samoa News would also like to remind bus & taxi drivers that the Samoa News parking lot is private. It is reserved for customers of Samoa News and businesses in the building.