Aspiring to be a 'peacemaker'

Meghan Tanuvasa is a student enrolled in Abilene Christian University's Master's of Conflict Management and Resolution online program.

Currently, she is working as a counselor at the Juvenile Detention Center in Tafuna.

"I admire her work and what she's doing as a counselor at the Juvenile Detention Center," said Meghan's sister Ma'ata Tanuvasa. "I've seen some of my friends who have changed a lot since they got out of juvenile."

The sophomore from Samoana High School speaks highly of her older sister, telling Samoa News that Meghan's "inspiring story will move many who are still seeking their vocation."

Meghan was recently featured in an article posted on acu.edu

“I don’t just look at them as a juvenile, but also like a daughter or son because they don’t have that [at home]," she is quoted as saying, speaking of her job at the lone detention center for minors on island.

Meghan's future plans include finishing school and staying in American Samoa.

She received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice from North Park University in Chicago, Ill. and after spending a little time in Washington state looking after her grandmother, she returned home.

Referring to her work with juveniles at the government-run detention center, acu.edu quotes Meghan as saying, “These people who are misguided, these kids, are the future of the island. And one person can make a difference. I want to be a peacemaker. On this island.”