ASPA weekend update
Gita Update - February 16, 2018 at 6PM
POWER:
- All Feeders (Primary lines) are energized up to Fagamalo now.
Remaining areas are in small pockets of Tualauta with broken poles and
power lines
- Total of 9,550 out of 12,000 (79.6%) customers have power now
- Auma to Amanave has power to most customers now
- Coconut Pt. has power to most customers now
- Aoa has most of customers on now
- Amouli to Onenoa has power to most customers
- Masefau has power to most customers
- Malaeloa has power to most customers
- Mesepa has power to most of customers
- Fogagogo has power to most customers
- Bay Area has power to most customers
- Fagasa has power to most customers
- Afono has power to most customers
- Vatia has power to most customers
- Aunuu has power to all customers
- Manua has power to all customers
Facilities operating on Standby Generators:
- Fogagogo WW Plant
Facilities with no Power:
- Aunuu RO Bldg (tree on transformer)
- BlueSky Repeater (tree on transformer, broken bushings)
- ASTCA Tower (collapsed)
- Mt. Alava (inaccessible due to fallen trees and rocks)
***Caution: Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.***
WATER:
- Total of 9,450 out of 9,600 (98%) customers have water
- Intermittent water service from Tafeta to Aoloau Area due to water
line breaks and service leaks. Crews are focusing efforts in this area
today
- Low pressure in Aoloau area due to low tank level. Waterline breaks
causing delay in system recovery. Fire Department helping to haul
water to this area today
- Amanave Booster station on ASPA power grid now
- Olotele and Canco Hill now have water
- Water is on now up to Aoloau Village (some areas have low pressure)
- Water is on now from Pago Pago all the way to Onenoa (some areas
have low pressure)
- Olovalu has water now (Thank You Fire Department)
- Poloa has water to all customers now (Amanave Booster on generator)
- Aoa has water to all customers now (on generator)
- Vatia has water to all customers now (on power grid)
- Masefau has water to most customers now (on generators)
- Fagasa has water to all customers (on power grid)
- Afono has water to all customers (on power grid)
- Aunuu has water to all customers (on power grid)
- Manua has water to all customers (on power grid)
Remaining areas without water:
- None. Focusing on low pressure calls due to waterline breaks and
high elevation customers.
***Caution: All areas need to boil their water for consumption until
further notice.***
***Please continue to report all waterline breaks, theft, and water
tempering to 699-1234***
WASTEWATER:
- Coconut Pt. Lift Stations #2 & #3 on ASPA power grid now. Meter
socket damaged and sewer crews repairing it today.
- Freddies Beach Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now
- Coconut Pt. #1 Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now
- Lift Stations still without power (using generators or honey wagon):
Andy Lift Station
- Fogagogo WW Plant on Generator until power is restored (more power
line work needed than originally anticipated)
- Utulei WW Plant and all lift stations connected to the plant are all
on the power grid since Sunday
SOLID WASTE:
- Damaged bins and 64 gal containers reported.
- MSW Collection Container: resumed scheduled pickup for each route
since 2/10/18
- MSW Bin Collection resumed scheduled pickup for each route since 2/10/18
- Damage and Debri Assessment conducted on 2/10/18 with estimate of
775 yd³ of Green Waste and 565 yd³ of scrap metals on government right
of way.
- Scrap Metal Collection Contractors were called in 2/10/18 for
immediate roadside sweep.
- Landfill Operations continue to coordinate the early and late
disposal requests from collection contractors due to high demand of
disposal on 2/12/18 and 2/13/18.
- Futiga Landfill Disposal Data from 2/9/18 to 2/14/18:
- Total Scrap Metal Disposed at Futiga Scrap Metal Yard from 2/9/18 to
2/15/18: 456 yd³