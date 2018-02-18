Gita Update - February 16, 2018 at 6PM

POWER:

- All Feeders (Primary lines) are energized up to Fagamalo now.

Remaining areas are in small pockets of Tualauta with broken poles and

power lines

- Total of 9,550 out of 12,000 (79.6%) customers have power now

- Auma to Amanave has power to most customers now

- Coconut Pt. has power to most customers now

- Aoa has most of customers on now

- Amouli to Onenoa has power to most customers

- Masefau has power to most customers

- Malaeloa has power to most customers

- Mesepa has power to most of customers

- Fogagogo has power to most customers

- Bay Area has power to most customers

- Fagasa has power to most customers

- Afono has power to most customers

- Vatia has power to most customers

- Aunuu has power to all customers

- Manua has power to all customers

Facilities operating on Standby Generators:

- Fogagogo WW Plant

Facilities with no Power:

- Aunuu RO Bldg (tree on transformer)

- BlueSky Repeater (tree on transformer, broken bushings)

- ASTCA Tower (collapsed)

- Mt. Alava (inaccessible due to fallen trees and rocks)

***Caution: Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.***

WATER:

- Total of 9,450 out of 9,600 (98%) customers have water

- Intermittent water service from Tafeta to Aoloau Area due to water

line breaks and service leaks. Crews are focusing efforts in this area

today

- Low pressure in Aoloau area due to low tank level. Waterline breaks

causing delay in system recovery. Fire Department helping to haul

water to this area today

- Amanave Booster station on ASPA power grid now

- Olotele and Canco Hill now have water

- Water is on now up to Aoloau Village (some areas have low pressure)

- Water is on now from Pago Pago all the way to Onenoa (some areas

have low pressure)

- Olovalu has water now (Thank You Fire Department)

- Poloa has water to all customers now (Amanave Booster on generator)

- Aoa has water to all customers now (on generator)

- Vatia has water to all customers now (on power grid)

- Masefau has water to most customers now (on generators)

- Fagasa has water to all customers (on power grid)

- Afono has water to all customers (on power grid)

- Aunuu has water to all customers (on power grid)

- Manua has water to all customers (on power grid)

Remaining areas without water:

- None. Focusing on low pressure calls due to waterline breaks and

high elevation customers.

***Caution: All areas need to boil their water for consumption until

further notice.***

***Please continue to report all waterline breaks, theft, and water

tempering to 699-1234***

WASTEWATER:

- Coconut Pt. Lift Stations #2 & #3 on ASPA power grid now. Meter

socket damaged and sewer crews repairing it today.

- Freddies Beach Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now

- Coconut Pt. #1 Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now

- Lift Stations still without power (using generators or honey wagon):

Andy Lift Station

- Fogagogo WW Plant on Generator until power is restored (more power

line work needed than originally anticipated)

- Utulei WW Plant and all lift stations connected to the plant are all

on the power grid since Sunday

SOLID WASTE:

- Damaged bins and 64 gal containers reported.

- MSW Collection Container: resumed scheduled pickup for each route

since 2/10/18

- MSW Bin Collection resumed scheduled pickup for each route since 2/10/18

- Damage and Debri Assessment conducted on 2/10/18 with estimate of

775 yd³ of Green Waste and 565 yd³ of scrap metals on government right

of way.

- Scrap Metal Collection Contractors were called in 2/10/18 for

immediate roadside sweep.

- Landfill Operations continue to coordinate the early and late

disposal requests from collection contractors due to high demand of

disposal on 2/12/18 and 2/13/18.

- Futiga Landfill Disposal Data from 2/9/18 to 2/14/18:

- Total Scrap Metal Disposed at Futiga Scrap Metal Yard from 2/9/18 to

2/15/18: 456 yd³