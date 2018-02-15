Gita Update - February 14 2018, 6pm POWER: - All Feeders (Primary lines) are energized except for areas where power poles and lines are down - Total of 8,900 out of 12,000 (74%) customers have power now - Aoa has power to most customers now - Amouli to Onenoa has power to most customers - Masefau has power to most customers - Malaeloa has power to most customers - Mesepa has power to most of customers - Fogagogo has power to most customers - Bay Area has power to most customers - Fagasa has power to most customers - Afono has power to most customers - Vatia has power to most customers - Aunuu has power to all customers - Manua has power to all customers Facilities operating on Standby Generators: - Amanave Water Booster Station - Fogagogo WW Plant ***Caution: Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.*** WATER: - Total of 9,500 out of 9,600 (99%) customers have water now. - Olotele and Canco Hill now have water - Water is on now up to Aoloau Village (some areas have low pressure) - Water is on now from Pago Pago all the way to Onenoa (some areas have low pressure) - Olovalu has water now (Thank You Fire Department) - Poloa has water to all customers now (Amanave Booster on generator) - Aoa has water to all customers now (on generator) - Vatia has water to all customers now (on power grid) - Masefau has water to most customers now (on generators) - Fagasa has water to all customers (on power grid) - Afono has water to all customers (on power grid) - Aunuu has water to all customers (on power grid) - Manua has water to all customers (on power grid) Remaining areas without water: - None. Focusing on low pressure calls due to waterline breaks and high elevation customers. ***Caution: All areas need to boil their water for consumption until further notice.*** ***Please continue to report all waterline breaks, theft, and water tempering to 699-1234*** WASTEWATER: - Freddies Beach Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now - Coconut Pt. #1 Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now - Lift Stations still without power (using generators & honey wagon): Coconut Pt. 2 & 3 Lift Stations, Andy Lift Station - Fogagogo WW Plant on Generator until power is restored (more power line work needed than originally anticipated) - Utulei WW Plant and all lift stations connected to the plant are all on the power grid since Sunday SOLID WASTE: - Futiga Landfill is Open; a designated area for all green waste has been secured. - Futiga Scrap Metal Yard is also Open for the public to dispose scrap metal wastes only. - Municipal Solid Waste Collectors (contractors) are continuing with their collections (for bins and containers), as per route schedule.