The American Samoa Power Authority would like to thank those customers who still do not have power for their patience and consideration. We understand that life without power is difficult and are working around the clock to restore power to territory. Unfortunately, Tropical Storm Gita wreaked extensive damage to our system so restoration efforts will take time.

The Power Authority would like to provide our customers with up-to-date and consistent information on when power will be restored in your area. To facilitate this effort, a restoration plan and schedule will be released daily by 8am on ASPA's facebook page. The media will also receive a copy by this time. If your village does not have power and does not appear on the list, please be assured that it will be on a future update.

The Board and Management of American Samoa Power Authority would like to thank the dedicated crews and staff that have worked tirelessly to restore utility services to American Samoa.