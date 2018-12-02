Here is the 12pm — Sunday, Feb. 11th, 2018 — update for each area as per the ASPA website:

SUMMARY: 60% of Power Customers now have power ; 80% of Water Customers now have water (some with low pressure)

POWER:

Satala Feeders:

F-4 - Satala plant to shipyard;

F-8 - Satala power plant to LBJ hospital; SK - StarKist , STP - Samoa Tuna Processing;

F-1 - Satala plant to Amouli;

F-3 - Satala plant to Fagatogo

Tafuna Feeders:

F-6 - Tafuna plant to Tafeta (mainline) and select customers that were safe to energize;

F-9 - Tafuna plant to Fogagogo (mainline) and select customers that were safe to energize (ODAPM, Pacific Mini Mart, Cost U Less, KS Mart, others);

F-10 - Up to Auma (mainline) and select customers that were safe to energize

F-7 - Tafuna plant to Ottoville (mainline) and select customers that were safe to energize (Assembly Bible School, Tradewinds, Homeland Security, LDS Chapel, others)

F-5 - Tafuna plant to Mama’s Kitchen (mainline) and select customers that were safe to energize (gas station, CBT, Laufou, Hong Kong/ Mama's Kitchen, others)

Feeders that are still off:

F-5 – Mama’s Kitchen to Fagaalu Facilities operating on Standby Generators: Fagaalu Booster Station Water, Fagaalu Lift Station, WW Masefau Water Wells, Fogagogo WW Plant

RESTORATION PLAN:

ASPA is working to repair and energize Feeder primary lines first and energize customers that are safe to energize.

Lateral, tap lines and service drops will follow.

Priority facilities include: Water pump and booster stations, hospital and heath centers, airport Seaport business areas, supermarkets and shops, and gas-stations.

Caution: Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.

WATER:

Areas with Water now: Tafuna to Canneries has water with low pressure ; Iliili to Tafuna has water with good pressure; Pavaiai to Futiga has water with low pressure; Futiga to Leone has water with low pressure; Leone to Amanave has water with low pressure ; Vailoa to Taputimu has water with low pressure ; parts of Vaitogi are online with low pressure ; Masefau Village with good pressure ; Pavaiai to Mapusaga Fou low pressure ; Afono Village good pressure ; Pago to Aua low pressure ; Aunuu Village low pressure ; All Manu’a areas with good pressure

Areas to come online later today: Laulii to Alofau; Mapusaga Fou to Aoloau - Fagasa Village.

Other areas will follow and more details will be available once crews are able to do an assessment of these areas.

WASTEWATER:

Utulei return to the grid power at around 5p.m. yesterday.

Coconut Pt to Papa Lift Stations is without power. Working on generator to power Coconut pt.

Fogagogo plant generator has been running since power went off. Crews are working on powering this from ASPA grid today.

Honey wagon services available to the public if needed. Call ASPA Customer Service.

MANUA: Power is on to all areas except for parts of Olosega due to a down transformer.