The American Samoa Power Authority would like to apologize to its customers on Ta'u for a power outage that began at 2pm on Monday, January 1, 2018.

The cause of the outage was a trip in the PV system. In such an occurrence, the three diesel engines are programmed to start automatically and seamlessly provide power to users. While this back-up procedure has worked flawlessly in the past, the system's controllers prevented the generators from taking over.

Power Authority engineers were unable to remotely override the system. Consequently, a crew was dispatched Tuesday morning to Ta'u and restored power at 10:15am.

The American Samoa Power Authority is proud of the Solar City/ Tesla Micro-Grid in Ta'u. It has been featured throughout the world; most recently in Puerto Rico as a solution to its power supply problems. We are working with engineers from the company to avoid a repeat of Monday's outage.

Once again, the Power Authority would like to apologize for any inconvenience the outage caused and expresses its gratitude for the patience and understanding shown by its customers.