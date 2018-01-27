American Samoa Hawaii Cable, LLC (ASH) has successfully completed a major upgrade to the Samoa-American Samoa (SAS) cable network equipment earlier this month, which will now enhance the Data capacity of SAS up to one hundred times higher.

All customers were notified of the planned upgrade, which was initiated earlier this month and was led by Bluesky technical teams.

Equipment readiness was conducted over the past year on the submarine fiber cable linking American Samoa to Samoa in preparation for this major upgrade to meet the future growth demands of Samoa and American Samoa.

This notable upgrade marks ASH Cable company’s readiness for the arrival of Tui Samoa and Hawaiiki cable planned for this year.

The SAS cable was upgraded from 1Gbps to 100Gbps (install capacity), it can be upgraded to 800Gbps should the demand increase.

"ASH Cable Company continues to demonstrate its firm commitment to providing the best service," says ASHC President Toleafoa Douglas Creevey, "Not only do these efforts improve the lives of our every day customers but are significant in bringing about major business opportunities including e-commerce, online healthcare and education, and governmental services; which is vital in improving socio-economic standards for the future.”

The American Samoa Hawaii Cable, LLC owns and operates ASH Cable, from American Samoa to Hawai’i, and SAS Cable connecting Samoa to American Samoa. ASH Cable LLC holds FCC licenses for landing cable in Hawai’i and American Samoa and also holds a Samoa Submarine Cable Landing license.