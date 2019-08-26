ASDOE presents update at cabinet meeting — “Where We Are…”

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — At last Friday morning’s cabinet meeting at the Tafuna High School gymnasium, the main focus was a presentation by the Education Department (ASDOE).

Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga said the presentation provides an update on “where we are, in terms of education” — as far as facilities, classroom instruction, and other issues.

“As we all know, education is the top priority of this administration. Almost every action, or every move by this administration, has to do with educating our children,” Lolo said. “That’s why we invite the principals, vice principals, and other educators to be a part of this meeting.”

To educators, Lolo said, “I want you to know” that the goal for the administration, is to “improve the quality of education.”

“My job, our job — all of us here — is to make sure that we provide” facilities and equipment that “will enhance the education of our children,” he told the gathering, adding that the “most important part” is classroom instruction for students.

“And that’s where you: principals, vice principals, and teachers, come in,” he added. “I’d like to get everybody involved.”

Before the end of his second-term as governor (which officially ends before 12 noon on Jan 3, 2021), Lolo said he wants to make sure that decisions made “all focus on the education of our children” through — among other things — further improved instruction level in classroom.

He said the American Samoa Community College will continue to “work hand-in-hand” with ASDOE “to make sure that our children receive the best education they can get.”

Lolo shared that he had met recently with the LBJ Medical Center board and chief executive officer Faumuina John Faumuina where it was “emphasized” that one of the problems faced by the territory’s only hospital is the “lack of Samoan doctors and nurses.”

“We’re hoping everyone, including agencies of ASG and the hospital, sit down and figure out a way to recruit Samoan doctors and nurses,” Lolo said, adding that this is a “big challenge for us.”

He said ASCC, ASDOE, “and all of us, have to work out something to make sure we continue to produce Samoan medical doctors and nurses.”

Lolo pointed out that in the next 5 years, after Dr. Iotamo Saleapaga, Dr. Annie Fuavai, and other current Samoan physicians retire, “we will be out of Samoan doctors”.