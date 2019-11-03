ASCC student presents paper at STEM event in Honolulu

Honolulu, HAWAII — American Samoa Community College student Ms. Demitrah Mauga (center), majoring in Civil Engineering presented her paper on Development of Integrated Watershed Models for Adaptation of Resilience in food, energy, and water sectors at the student poster session of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans (SACNAS) 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center. Demitrah is accompanied by Ms. Eirenei Tesimale (right) from Land Grant.

Ms. H. Gingerlei Porter (left) gave a talk entitled "O le fuata ma lona lou: The becoming of a new generation of Indigenous Scientists" in the STEM-Scientific Track Becoming Us: Frameworks for Adaptation and Resilience.

SACNAS is the largest multidisciplinary and multicultural STEM diversity event in the US. It is a 3-day conference, which serves to equip, empower and energize participants in their academic and professional paths in STEM.

More at https://www.2019sacnas.org/.