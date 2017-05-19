ASCC Student is FAA Intern

American Samoa Community College (ASCC) student Ms. Quendolyn Gaoioi Eseroma recently received the good news that she has been chosen by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in a 10-week paid internship program this summer. As part of the FAA’s Minority Serving Institutions intern program, Ms. Eseroma will travel to Washington, D.C. to gain study-related work experience at an FAA facility from early June to mid-August.

The daughter of Rev. Eliu Thomas Eseroma and Lagituaiva Agnes Eseroma, Quendolyn was raised by her grandparents, the late Rev. Fiamaua Perofeta and Malia Tago Perofeta. She currently resides in Nu'uuli. Ms. Eseroma attended Alataua Lua Elementary and graduated from Kanana Fou High School as Class Salutatorian in 2016. A Business Management major at ASCC, she learned of the FAA internship opportunity through Math instructors Mr. Tumufa’i Leiato and Mr. Anthony Felise. “Through this internship, I hope to enhance my personal development while gaining experience and professional skills,” said Ms. Eseroma.

The FAA Minority Serving Institutions intern program enables college students to supplement their academic coursework with firsthand experience working in aviation and aerospace facilities nationwide where FAA programs have cooperative arrangements or memoranda of understanding. Students selected for the internship work in areas including aviation research, flight standards and operations, computer science, engineering, finance, business, legal and other aviation and transportation activities. Based on the interns’ career interests, skills, knowledge and abilities, they are placed by the FAA in its Headquarters Regional Offices and/or other regional centers.

The FAA created the Minority Serving Institutions intern program for students from underrepresented groups who are pursuing studies in the aerospace, engineering and computer science fields. By helping these students gain work experience in these areas, the FAA fulfills its goal of ultimately ensuring a competitive and diverse workforce. The program runs for 10 weeks during the summer, and for 15 weeks during the fall and spring.

Ms. Eseroma, who will depart the Territory in early June for Washington, D.C., said she very much looks forward to the internship. While she has yet to commit to a particular career path, she acknowledged that the internship could have an influence on the direction her future takes. “I was told to keep my options open,” reflected Ms. Eseroma, “although for now I am still going to focus on becoming a businesswoman.” The FAA will cover the majority of costs associated with her participation in the summer internship, while ASCC will contribute towards her room and board during her stay in Washington, D.C.