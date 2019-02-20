ASCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members for Spring 2019

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Alpha Epsilon Mu Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) held its Spring 2019 induction ceremony earlier this month to induct 18 new members. As always, the Society invited the family and friends of the new and current PTK members to join the College’s administrators and faculty for the ceremony in the ASCC multi-purpose center auditorium.

ASCC president Dr. Rosevonne Pato attended the ceremony to support the PTK, along with vice president of Academic and Student Affairs Letupu Moananu; vice president of Administration and Finance Dr. Lina Galea’i-Scanlan; Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Siamaua Ropeti; Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i; Director of Institutional Effectiveness Sonny Leomiti; and Director of Teacher Education Shirley De la Rosa.

For each induction, the PTK invites a distinguished member of the community to give the keynote address, and this semester’s ceremony featured Savannah Fonoti, an ASCC alumnus and former PTK member who now works for the DOE in Special Education.

Fonoti based her address on the induction’s theme, “The Ripple Effect of Education,” and she reminded the inductees of how their good deeds and acts of service can initiate a positive chain reaction which makes things better for everyone.

Next, one-by-one the new inductees received their certificates of membership, then performed the ceremonial lighting of candles representing the mythical Greek “flame of knowledge” and finally, as a group, took the oath to uphold the values of the PTK, after which they were officially designated as members. A short slideshow of PTK community service projects and fellowship activities from the fall 2018 semester preceded words of encouragement and the closing remarks from faculty advisor Amete Moefiainu and the closing prayer from PTK treasurer Maryanne Faatau.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and encourages excellence in scholarship among associate degree students. The Greek words Phi Theta Kappa mean wisdom (Phi), aspiration (Theta) and purity (Kappa). The society bases its programs on four hallmarks: scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship.

The PTK also provides more than $35 million worth of scholarships annually to students nationwide. Each member is enrolled in the PTK transfer database, which links senior institutions across the nation offering scholarships to PTK members.

Every semester, ASCC students may apply for PTK membership from the second day of registration until the second week of instruction. Potential members must submit their application by the deadline, and provide three letters of recommendation, along with an official transcript with their current cumulative grade point average, then attend a personal interview.

Criteria include the student having completed at least 12 credits towards graduation; having already taken ENG 150, ENG 151, and MATH 90 or above upon applying; and having a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.5 or better (3.49 is unacceptable). After the interviews, PTK advisors Kuki M. Tuiasospo, Ernie Seiuli and Amete Moefiainu screen all the applications to select the inductees. This is followed by a week of rehearsals before the induction ceremony.

The spring 2019 inductees are: Lyndsey Laupola, Alphina S. Liusamoa, Fuamai A. Tago, Christine Tominiko, Tamara Makalio, Angelo Micah Mayer, Malae Judy Vaimoli, Naoiailagi Senio, Jardine Laumoli, Ripena Ioane Aitaoto, Julia Akenese Faaiu, Finiana Finau, Angel Amosa, Satauroolealofa Evelyn Pulu, Laauli Malotumua Ifopo, Tofiga Tufele, Theresa Ping, and Apoliu Atuaia.

The current PTK officers are Precious Ameperosa (president), Epifania Petelo (vice president), Maryanne Faatau (treasurer), Marqueritta Tanuvasa (secretary) and Faith Loia (PR secretary). Additional members include Fevaea'i Mareko, Vaotupu Tufele, Samantha Amosa, and Elisapeta Sagote.

More information about the nationwide activities of the Phi Theta Kappa at <www.ptk.org>