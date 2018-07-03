Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Alpha Epsilon Mu Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) held its spring 2018 induction ceremony on February 27th to induct 17 new members. In addition to family and friends of the new and current PTK members, ASCC administrators present included President Dr. Rosevonne Makaiwi Pato, Vice President Dr. Lina Galea’i Scanlan, Dean of Academic Affairs Letupu Moananu, Office of Institutional Effectiveness Director Sonny Leomiti, and Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i.

For each induction, the PTK invites a distinguished member of the community to give special remarks, and at this semester’s ceremony, former PTK member and current ASCC mathematics instructor Amete Mulipola-Moefiainu provided the keynote speech. A fall 2007 graduate of ASCC, Mulipola-Moefiainu went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Texas A&M University in 2009, followed by her Masters of Education in Teaching and Learning from Argosy University, Hawaii. She joined the ASCC faculty in January 2014, and now serves as Acting Chairperson of the Mathematics Department.

Mulipola-Moefiainu reminisced about her own experiences as a PTK member, shared a number of anecdotes on the importance of leadership, and offered a quote from Pastor John Hagee, “The measure of a man’s greatness is not the number of servants he has, but the number of people he has served.” Following the keynote speech, the new inductees performed the ceremonial lighting of candles representing the mythical Greek “flame of knowledge”. Following their recitation of the oath to uphold the values of the organization, PTK President Olivia Atisano’e congratulated them on becoming fully-fledged members.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and encourages excellence in scholarship among associate degree students. The Greek words Phi Theta Kappa mean wisdom (Phi), aspiration (Theta) and purity (Kappa). The society bases its programs on its four hallmarks: scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship. The society provides more than $35 million worth of scholarships annually to students nationwide. Each member is automatically nominated for inclusion in the prestigious National Dean’s List, and is also enrolled in the PTK Transfer Database, which links senior institutions across the nation offering scholarships to PTK members.

PTK recruiting at ASCC begins during registration week and continues into the second week of the semester, during which time applications are available to all students. Applicants who have a GPA of 3.5 or better move on to the interview process, where head advisor Kuki Tuiasosopo and advisor Ernie Seiuli then determine their eligibility. Once the advisors choose prospective members from among the interviewees, a formal letter is issued to each successful applicant informing them of their acceptance into the society.

The spring 2018 Inductees are Afimuao Nimoa’i, Alexandra Letuli, Casidhe Mahuka, Celine Puletasi, Dougneilia Ah-Mai Letuli, Hillary Oliver, Jessie Verolene Faleafine, Lomialagi Chie Tauiliili, Melesuati Lualua, Milise Lolesio, Monalisa Afoa, Osana Esekia, Puline Hardy, Precious C. Ameperosa, Quendolynn Eseroma, Taeaomataaga Voight and Utaifeau J. Tilo.

Current PTK Members include Olivia Atisano'e (President) , Vaotupu Tufele (Vice President), Anasitasia Vaitele (Treasurer), Francine Iopu (Secretary), Louaivasa La'ulu (PR Secretary), Faamao Asafo, Faasiu Faalata, Genesis Lagai, Fevaea'i Mareko, Rianna Lafaele, Jingjing Jiang, Anastasia Magalo, Theresa Lafaele, Loreta Liu, Krystene Lin, Elysha Samatua, Magalita Johnson and Amy Thrun.