ASCC invites high school students and parents to Admissions Night

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Admissions Office at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) invites high school students, their parents and any interested members of the public to join them for Admissions Night on Monday, August 5th, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the College’s Multi-Purpose Center. Representatives from the College’s Admissions, Financial Aid and Counseling offices will be on hand to answer any questions anyone may have about the ASCC admission process.

“For first-time applicants to ASCC, the procedure can seem daunting, which is why we’re offering this opportunity to familiarize anyone interested with the steps they need to follow,” said ASCC Admissions Officer Elizabeth S. Leuma. During the Admissions Night event, staff from the Admissions Office will be happy to answer questions regarding the ASCC application form. Financial Aid personnel will offer similar assistance, as well as advice on how to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. The ASCC Counselors will guide students and their parents through the many options they have regarding majors or particular classes.

Leuma explained that on Admissions Night she and her staff can help prospective students fill out their ASCC admission form, provided applicants have the proper documentation with them. “The documents that residents need to show are passport or local government ID, along with a birth certificate; a social security card; the student’s ACT or SAT scores; a high school diploma, if available,” she said. Non-residents need to show their Immigration ID, with Board Authorization or Immigration Verification. “The applicants must bring the originals of these documents,” she continued, “and we can make copies to go along with the admission form.” Leuma added that the filling-out and submission of the admission form is only one part of the registration process, but nonetheless, taking care of this in advance can greatly speed up that process.

The College’s Admissions, Records (registration), Financial Aid, Counseling and Library offices or services all come under the ASCC Division of Student Services (DOSS), whose mission is to support the educational pursuits of all students attending ASCC by providing high quality services, student access, and learning support (tutorials). The DOSS works collaboratively with the Division of Academic Affairs to provide guidance to students for career planning/ transferability and successful entry into the workforce.

“We urge high school students, their parents and anyone from the community planning to attend ASCC during the upcoming fall 2019 semester to join us for Admissions Night, as this will help them become familiar with the process for entering the College and also give them the opportunity to speak one-on-one with the right ASCC staff,” said Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i. “Knowing the College’s admission process in advance will put them at a definite advantage. Those of us here at ASCC look forward to meeting the new students who, for the next two or three years, will be as much a part of our lives as we’ll be part of theirs.”

The DOSS offices involved received positive feedback on its first Admissions Night held in late May, and this event will follow-up for students interested in applying to ASCC for the fall semester. For more information on Admissions Night at ASCC, call the Admissions Office at 699-9155, ext. 333 or 334.