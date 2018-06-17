ASCC-ACNR summer internships underway

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Twelve students from the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) are participating in local and off-island summer internships in Agriculture and related fields through ASCC’s Agriculture, Community and Natural Resources (ACNR) Division. “Over the summer, the interns will be exposed to real-work environments,” said ACNR Instruction Coordinator Pauline Tuitele-McFall. “They will be able to apply classroom knowledge while learning more about the Agriculture field from a real world perspective through their mentors.”

Students Esau Levaula and Gus Poyer have been selected for the local ACNR Internship Program. During their internship, Levaula and Poyer will be working in the ACNR “Fruits for Life” Greenhouse and the Piggery Unit. ACNR Instructors Leilua Ionatana Fa’asavalu and Seiuli Dr. Otto Hansell will mentor the students, with assistance from Greenhouse Technician Eirenei Tesimale and Extension Agent Fili Uta.

Six students are participating in the Apia, Samoa Internship with Samoa’s Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries (MAF) and The Scientific Research Organization of Samoa (SROS). Students Angela Iopu and Tuimalata Puletiuatoa will intern at the Nuu Crops Division; Puaolele Taisau and Terry Simi will be with the Animal Production and Health Division; and Michelle Paletaleo and Iosefo Sio will be at the SROS. MAF Agents and Research Scientists will mentor them.

Students Inny Mareko and Christine Tominiko will travel to the University of Guam to participate in the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture Insular Area Summer Internship. Also going overseas, Rosadiana Carter and Anastasia Magalo have been selected as participants in the Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Internship Program, which will take place in Thailand and is sponsored by the National Science Foundation through the University of Arkansas.

For helping to facilitate the various summer internships, the ASCC-ACNR Instruction Program would like to thank ASCC President Dr. Rosevonne Makaiwi-Pato, ACNR Director Aufa’i Apulu Ropeti Areta, Samoa Minister of Agriculture & Fisheries and SROS, Honorable Lopaoo Natanielu Mua, MAF CEO Tilafono David Hunter, SROS CEO Dr. Seuseu Tauati, as well as the ACNR staff and faculty for their continuous support of these collaborations.