Argosy Receiver: Students will be provided info for transfer partners

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Argosy University campuses across the country could be closed by tomorrow, March 8, unless a buyer is secured, according to a motion to sell Argosy filed by court-appointed Receiver, Mark E. Dottore with the federal court in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dottore’s proposal to sell Argosy requires federal court approval.

“If a buyer does not acquire the campus, the Receiver proposes to close this Friday, March 8 and students will be provided information about transfer partners that are willing to assist them in reaching their educational goals,” according to the motion filed yesterday.

“The Receiver is partnering with schools and organizations to provide resources to help students make informed choices,” it says, adding that every campus will host an informational fair today, March 7-8.

Additionally, institutions that are qualified to receive transfers will be invited. And email messages to students will provide the times for the informational fairs.

The court was also informed that students who need a copy of their official academic transcripts may request them from their registrar. “All holds have been removed,” it says.

Argosy Hawai’i oversees the American Samoa branch.

There was no indication this morning as to whether a fair will be held in American Samoa for local students - many of them ASG employees.

