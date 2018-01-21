ANZ has announced the appointment of Tasi Scanlon as Country Head ANZ American Samoa, the bank’s first ever local appointment to this senior role based in Pago Pago.

Ms. Scanlon reports to John Wade, ANZ CEO American Territories (Guam and American Samoa) based in Guam.

Scanlon brings over 30 years of banking experience. She has worked at ANZ since 2007 in senior roles including Commercial Relationship Manager, Commercial and Retail Banking Manager, Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial Loans and more recently, Acting Country Manager. She worked at Bank of Hawaii before joining ANZ.

Scanlon holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from the Sacred Heart College of North Carolina and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle, WA.

“We’re thrilled to announce Tasi’s appointment into this senior role,” Wade said. “Tasi has been a member of my management team for the last six years and has always demonstrated strong leadership and passion for her customers, team and community, and we look forward to her contribution to our business.”

ANZ Regional Executive Pacific, Tessa Price said, “Tasi’s appointment is testament to the focus we’ve placed on succession planning and building strong Pacific leaders in our business across the region. I look forward to working more with Tasi, who will also be a member of my Pacific Leadership Team in her new role.”

ANZ has been in American Samoa since 2001, offering banking services to personal and business customers across the country.