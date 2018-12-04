WASHINGTON DC – Congresswoman Aumua Amata is pleased to announce that her dedicated assistant Angelina Roberts was selected by the American Samoa Society to represent American Samoa at this year’s Cherry Blossom festival in Washington, D.C.

Angelina is the youngest daughter of Afa and Dr. Fa’aletino Roberts who hail from Mapusaga Fou and Avaio, American Samoa.

As part of a military family, she is also the niece of veteran law enforcement officer and former Director of Homeland Security Tuala Mike Sala of Avaio. Upon graduating from Faga’itua High School in 2011, she continued to expand her educational accomplishments attending Wentworth Military Academy and Junior College in Lexington, Missouri earning an Associate’s Degree in 2013.

Every year, the National Conference of State Societies (NCSS) selects U.S. and international young women to represent their state or territory as princesses during the Cherry Blossom Festival. The selected individuals are tasked with a rigorous schedule in a week of educational, leadership, and cultural activities and events, which include a Congressional reception, a grand ball, and visits to foreign embassies.

Angelina, along with the other princesses were honored at the Congressional Reception on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Botanic Gardens of the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“It’s no surprise that she was selected to represent our Territory in such a special event. She’s a hardworking and very talented young individual. We’re delighted that she is a part of our office,” said Amata. Before joining Congresswoman Amata’s team as the Staff Assistant in October 2017, Angelina served in the Missouri National Guard from 2014 through 2017. In addition to her professional dedications, she is also a devoted member of the Samoan Congregational Church on the U.S. Fort Meyer Army Base in Virginia.

As a part of the strong Samoan community in the Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland area, Angelina was handpicked by American Samoa Society of Washington, D.C. President Isapela Coggins to represent American Samoa in this occasion.

“Thank you to the American Samoan Society and its President Isapela Coggins for their undeviating efforts in promoting our Territory and its people, even in this event,” said Aumua Amata. “I would also like to thank the NCSS and the Samoan community in the area for their enduring support.”

“The Samoan community in the area is very close knit,” continued Aumua Amata. “We’re all very proud of Angelina. She is a wonderful example to our community, especially to our youth.”