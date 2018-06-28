American Samoa’s health ed students at HOSA Int’l Leadership Conference

Dallas, TEXAS —The highlight of every year for HOSA (formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) Future Health Professionals members is the HOSA International Leadership Conference. This year's conference is being held in Dallas, Texas, June 27- 30 at the Dallas Omni and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

This is the first year that American Samoa has sent a contingent of students to compete in the different events hosted at the conference and to attend workshops presented by professional partners that provide information about current health care issues.

The contingent funded by the American Samoa Government (ASG) and the Department of Education consists of 9 students and two advisors.

Shown in no particular order during conference registration are: Perosi Vaofanua of Aasu (SHS), Isadora Mageo of Auma (SHS), Angelika Nair of Mesepa (THS), Amazora Taiapis of Leone (LHS), Tagiilima Ah-Foon of Leone (LHS), Serenalia Iona of Puapua (LHS), Faava Saolotoga of Pavaiai (LHS), Ridenben Tamapolu of Fogagogo (LHS),Tusisalalau Auvaa of Malaeloa (LHS),Teacher Penelope Mareko of Aua (chaperone), Faamamali Ualesi of Futiga (chaperone) and Jonathan Mageo (parent).