American Samoan graduates at NPU

Washington, D.C. — This past Saturday, Congresswoman Aumua Amata had the opportunity to join a group of American Samoan students and their families at North Park University in Chicago, and was happy to present two graduates with their diplomas in the ceremony, and congratulate them upon their achievement.

“Congratulations to these two graduates of North Park University, Stephen B. Maifea and Leuatea I. Faiai!” said Aumua Amata. “They are truly two of our own, and off to a great start in their lives. I know we’re all proud of them, and wish them the best in their careers and futures, and it was so enjoyable to join this group of our people on the day they celebrated these graduates.”

Stephen is from the village of Nu’uuli, the son of Sefulu Lumana'i Maifea and Natasha Samalaulu Nomura Young McMoore; and Leuatea is from the village of Leone, the son of Seeiimaota Sosene and Annette Solomona-Fai’ai.

During the ceremony, Congresswoman Amata had the opportunity to personally present these two graduates with their diplomas, and honor their achievement in that way. She also had the chance to join a group of nearly 50 Samoan students, family and friends at North Park University. Located in Chicago, North Park University is a Christian institution.

“I also want to congratulate Rakiiba Va’alele, NPU's newly elected student body President!” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Rakiiba is the daughter of Joe and Foa Kapesi of Gaitaivai, American Samoa. It’s great to see these students and graduates succeeding and enjoying their college experiences. I always enjoy meeting up with some of our own, all over this great country. Every time, I find that they are happy to hear from American Samoa and they still highly value their family, culture and heritage.”

Congresswoman Amata and the Samoan group of students and families at North Park University. [photo: courtesy]