NICOLE MAXEY

A former employee of CSL Cargo Services, who is accused of stealing over $1,000 from her employer last year, has told the court that the accusations against her are true.

The American Samoa government initially charged Nicole Maxey, a 23-year-old female in two separate criminal cases. In case #56-17, Maxey is charged with stealing and forgery; and, in case #54-17, she is also charged with stealing and forgery.

However, under a plea agreement with the government, accepted by the court, Maxey has pled guilty to forgery.

In her plea, Maxey admits that on or about April 23, 2017, in American Samoa, she stole money from her former employer by forging signatures on 3 checks from CSL Cargo Services that she took without permission, and cashing them for personal use. The checks were made out to her and were in the amounts of $650, $650 and $375.

Maxey further admitted that on or about May 16, 2017, she made a check out to herself and cashed it for $632.

She told the court that she did not have permission or authorization to issue or cash any of the checks.

Upon the defendant’s plea of guilt, the court found the defendant guilty of forgery, one count each, in case #56-17 and case #54-17. Maxey, who is out on bail, is scheduled to re-appear in court on Mar. 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. for sentencing.

RICHARD LAGAVALE

A man who was found guilty of misdemeanor stealing has been sentenced by the District Court to 12 months probation, under several conditions, which include not returning to the scene of the crime, and not committing any crime during the probation period.

The government’s case against Richard Lagavale surfaced two months ago, when a man reported to police that equipment in his truck, which was parked in front of a store, had disappeared. The man was inside the store to make a purchase and returned to find the equipment missing.

A young man had witnessed the defendant taking the equipment and contacted the police, who then questioned Lagavale, who told police that he took the equipment. Lagavale told police that he wanted to sell the equipment to a neighbor for cash to buy beer for himself and his friends. The equipment was recovered and returned to the owner.

Besides probation, the defendant is ordered to pay a $230 fine to the court.

WIFE ABUSER PLACED ON PROBATION

A man convicted of assaulting his wife in front of the couple’s children has been sentenced by the District Court to serve 18 months probation after the court waived the 45 days in jail.

The court also warned the defendant he must comply with all conditions of probation, including not threatening or assaulting his wife and children. Samoa News did not identify the defendant in this case, the husband, to protect the victim, his wife.

The defendant pled guilty last week to two misdemeanor counts of assault in the third degree and private peace disturbance in his family.

A dispute between husband and wife occurred a few weeks ago, after the husband came home late from work and was drunk and the wife got suspicious. Thereafter the couple got into a verbal argument, which was followed by the husband pushing the wife who fell in front of the couple’s children; and the husband then began pulling his wife’s hair and hitting her on the face.

During sentencing, the defendant apologized for his actions and said that their dispute has been resolved.

Other conditions of probation are that the defendant pay a $100 fine and attend and complete alcohol counseling.