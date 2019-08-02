American Samoa: Tour the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak Monday

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Local residents have the chance next week to tour the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC), Joseph Gerczak which will be docking at the Port of Pago Pago tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 3rd), and departing next Tuesday, Aug. 6th, heading to the independent state of Samoa.

The free tour is open to the public and scheduled for next Monday, Aug. 5th from 1p.m. - 3p.m.

The USCGC Gerczak’s port call coincides with a visit by PO1 Manuel Gonzales of the USCG Honolulu recruiting office; and YN1 Moli Po Ching — originally from Fagasa — but currently stationed at the USCG recruiting office in Vancouver, WA.

Po Ching and Gonzales told Samoa News yesterday that anyone interested in learning more about the opportunities available in the USCG can use next Monday’s free tour of the Gerczak as a way to get a first hand glimpse of what the smallest branch of the United States military has to offer.

The Gerczak became the second fast patrol cutter to be stationed in Hawai’i when it pulled in to Honolulu in February of last year and commissioned a month later.

“The 154-foot fast response cutters are designed to patrol coastal regions and feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance equipment, including the ability to launch and recover standardized small boats from the stern,” according to naval today.com

Locally, the US Army signs up the bulk of military recruits, and this is attributed to the fact that they have a local recruiting office. Po Ching told Samoa News yesterday that the goal is to get USCG recruiters to visit American Samoa every six months.

Po Ching last visited the territory in April, accompanied by YN2 Kapewalani Ornong. During that trip, the two women spoke at local high schools — a first for many of the students. According to Gonzales, their office in Honolulu is currently finalizing some loose ends for four local recruits.

The USCG is a branch of the military, meaning it offers the same benefits and pay as other services in the US Armed Forces. The only difference is, because of their role and mission, the USCG falls under the Department of Homeland Security, making them federal law enforcement.

“We save lives — humanitarian service — and there are 21 jobs available to potential recruits,” Po Ching explained in an initial interview. One important fact that locals aren’t aware of, is that the USCG does not station their people in foreign countries, unless they are on port calls.

For more information, please contact the local USCG Marine Safety Detachment at 633-2299 or stop by their office at the Pago Plaza; otherwise, call PO1 Gonzales directly at 252-3670 or log on to <GoCoastGuard.com>