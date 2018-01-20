The American Samoa National Olympic Committee is pressing ahead with preparations to make a formal bid to host the 2025 Pacific Mini Games.

ASNOC first expressed interest at last month's 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu.

In a letter to affiliated sports federations, Secretary General Ethan Lake said the next step is to put together a formal proposal and submit it to the Pacific Games Council before the deadline of February 15.

Lake said the committee would then need to decide which sports will be represented as only 12 can be played at the Mini Games.

Lake said in order to be considered, interested sports must notify ASNOC formally by January 26.