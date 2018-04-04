Washington, D.C. – Monday, April 2, 2018 - Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed a $200,000 grant for American Samoa from the U.S. Department of Commerce based on the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012 which mandated the creation of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

“I am happy to welcome this $200,000 grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce,” said Aumua Amata. “This federal funding will be an added benefit to our efforts to improve our Territory’s public safety.”

The NTIA is dedicated to providing interoperable broadband network to further assist in the safety of police, firefighters, emergency medical service professionals and other public safety officials in their duties.

Specifically, these funds are appropriated under local jurisdiction to identify, plan, and implement the most efficient and effective means to integrate the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and other architecture to satisfy the wireless broadband and data services needs of the Territory.

“I am excited for the continual advancement of our Territory’s broadband network”, continued Aumua Amata.

“Thank you to Deputy Director Jacinta Brown and the American Samoa Department of Homeland Security for their role in procuring these federal funds. I would also like to thank Secretary Wilbur Ross and the U.S. Department of Commerce for providing these funds for American Samoa,” she concluded.