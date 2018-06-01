Washington, D.C. – Friday, Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed a $2,321,000 federal grant for the American Samoa Department of Health, for the Pacific Basin Health Center Cluster program.

“I appreciate this funding for American Samoa,” said Aumua Amata. “Access to quality health services can be a major challenge in American Samoa, and federal support like this is part of the constant process of ensuring that care is available.”

Specifically, this U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grant is through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA), and will be used to cover administrative costs for the American Samoa Department of Health.

HRSA is the primary federal agency tasked with improving health care for geographically isolated populations, or otherwise economically or medically vulnerable groups.

“Thank you to the Health Resources and Services Administration for their role in supporting health care in American Samoa,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Congratulations to Director Motusa Tuileama Nua and the Health Department, as well as Project Director Manhart Alo and his team for their hard work in obtaining this important funding for American Samoa.”