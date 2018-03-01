Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed an important decision by the Justice Department adding the American Samoa Government to the agreement between StarKist and federal agencies. This action, in response to inquiries by Congresswoman Amata and Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga, redirects $2.6 million in agreed upon funds back from Washington to American Samoa.

"This is great news for American Samoa, and keeps a substantial portion of these funds in the islands, as it should be," said Aumua Amata. "I believe the Justice Department made the right decision to bring American Samoa into this agreement, and I applaud everyone involved for their willingness to consider all the facts and make this key change."

The new agreement retains the same total dollar amount, but the inclusion of ASG allows approximately one third of the funds to stay in American Samoa.

"All parties to this agreement should be complimented for their willingness to include these considerations of the impact on American Samoa, and come to an agreement including the local community," continued Congresswoman Amata. "I'd like to add a particular thank you to Governor Lolo as we worked together to highlight these facts and bring about a resolution that makes a real difference for the territory. I would also like to thank Attorney General Talauega Eleasalo V. Ale for his hard work and dedication with the Department of Justice and the EPA to ensure that ASG received these funds."