Washington, D.C. – Friday, Congresswoman Aumua Amata highlighted the first steps in developing a national infrastructure plan, which President Trump urged in this week’s State of the Union Address, and said she will work to bring attention to American Samoa’s needs in Congress. The draft planning effort includes unspecified investment designed to address infrastructure needs on tribal lands and U.S. Territories.

“I believe the President is right to seek developments that can strengthen our economy and improve infrastructure for years to come,” said Aumua Amata. “Major infrastructure such as roads, ports, and pipes must be repaired or replaced from time to time. That’s why a national plan to improve essential infrastructure makes good sense.”

“There will be a tough decision-making process in congressional committees, and I will work to ensure that lawmakers understand the challenges of outdated infrastructure in American Samoa,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “I believe territories should be treated on an equal footing with states as this important legislation is written.”

The upcoming congressional schedule is likely to first include a short-term spending bill, and other priorities that are already scheduled, before lawmakers take up a complicated infrastructure bill. The legislative process will start in Subcommittees and Committees, and much of the content and direction of the bill has yet to be determined.

“Earlier this year, President Trump selected a highly experienced leader in Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to head up the department that will implement much of these plans,” concluded the Congresswoman. “I also have a lot of confidence in Speaker Ryan, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster and other Members of Congress as they undertake this responsibility.”