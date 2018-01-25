Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed a major $10.7 million federal investment in American Samoa for environmental protection services.

“I’m pleased to welcome this extensive federal funding for environmental efforts and water infrastructure in American Samoa,” said Aumua Amata. “This is excellent news for American Samoa and will finance improvements to our water supply and environmental health. These federal resources are a welcome addition to these priorities, and the projects they support are also helpful to the local economy.”

Specifically, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding the American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) $8.4 million for water infrastructure projects, and at the same time, the EPA is also awarding $2.3 million to the American Samoa Environmental Protection Agency (AS-EPA) for its health and environmental efforts.

The EPA’s announcement will further detail these projects, ranging from major efforts to ensure potable drinking water to educational programs in American Samoa’s schools, such as the “Keep American Samoa Beautiful” campaign.

“Thank you to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt for addressing these important needs on behalf of American Samoa’s water supply and environmental efforts,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Congratulations to Utu Abe Malae, Executive Director of the American Samoa Power Authority, and to AS-EPA Director Ameko Pato, and everyone in their departments involved in these projects to improve the health and well-being of our people.”