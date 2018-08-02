Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata visited Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu on Monday where veterans from American Samoa often seek health services that are not available to them through the VA locally in American Samoa.

The Congresswoman spoke with Jennifer Gutowski, Director of VA Pacific Health Care Services, and others in leadership at the clinic regarding access to health services in the Pacific, updated them on plans for a Veterans Affairs hearing that includes these issues, and discussed planning for facility and equipment improvements at the Eni F.H. Faleomavaega VA Clinic in Pago Pago.

“As I travel back and forth to Washington, D.C., I meet our veterans as they make the long flight to Honolulu for services,” said Aumua Amata. “In the Veterans Affairs Committee, more than perhaps any other issue, I’m focusing on this challenging effort to find better ways to give our veterans more options and access to services.”

In 2017, Congress passed a number of veterans’ bills, particularly in the summer and again a group in November that help set the stage for the necessary upgrades, reforms and funding priorities to continue. Hearings continue in the Veterans’ Affairs Committee on providing better access in locations that are distant from major health providers.

“I know my colleagues are increasingly aware of the obstacles many veterans face in getting the health care they need,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “I’m encouraged by the work I’m seeing take place at the VA, and the Committee’s purpose is to provide oversight to these VA services and seek out ways to improve.”