Amata hosts Close-Up students during their visit to the U.S. Capitol

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Aumua Amata was delighted to host a group of American Samoa’s students in the congressional office and for their tour of the U.S. Capitol. The students are with the Department of Interior’s Close-Up program, and arrived over a week ago for their two-week visit to the nation’s capital region.

“This trip to Washington, D.C., is a wonderful educational opportunity for these students, and a chance to build good memories with their friends,” said Aumua Amata. “Close-Up is a great program that invests in the lives of some of our future leaders. Thank you to everyone involved for making this experience possible for these young people. I enjoyed seeing every one of you!”

On this trip, the students have a variety of educational opportunities, including the tour the U.S. Capitol, and going sightseeing in a city that attracts many thousands of visitors from all over the world. This experience includes famous monuments and memorials, along with exceptional art and history collections.

The Close-Up program is a federally funded project that allows students from across the nation to visit their Member of Congress in Washington, D.C., with a mission to “inform, inspire, and empower young people to exercise the rights and accept the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy.”

Amata provided lunch for the students during their office visit. [courtesy photo]

This year’s Close-Up students and chaperones:

Faga’itua High School: Dierdre Tyrell, Lorraine Christine, Merry-Christmas Va’a

Samoana High School: Abcde Tupa’I, Erin Jessop, Yasminna Sanchez, and Fenunuivao Faoa — Chaperone

Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School: Ivoga Sefika, Varina Va’a

Tafuna High School: Nellie Lisala, Take Masina, Pita Vaouli

Leone High School: Hosea Schroeder, Janillicah Harmon, Molila’auifoga’a Salave’a

Manu’a High School: Phelan Escalanti

Pacific Horizon: Elizandrea Tuato’o

South Pacific Academy: Trinity Danielson

American Samoa Department of Education: Folau Fa'afetai Teofilo — Chaperone