Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed this week’s combined hearing of two Subcommittees of the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs regarding the needs of the veteran homeless population.

“Our country has a serious commitment to the health and well-being of our veterans,” said Aumua Amata. “I’m pleased to see this effort to alleviate the problem of homelessness among our nation’s veterans. By continuing to examine what works and what doesn’t in these programs, we can continue seeing progress toward truly eliminating veteran homelessness, while also prioritizing access to services for all veterans everywhere.”

Specifically, the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health, and the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity met together to conduct an oversight hearing on the efforts to reduce veteran homelessness by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Department of Labor (DOL).

Veterans have historically been more likely to be homeless than non-veterans. The federal agencies are working to reduce veteran homelessness through a combination of programs focusing on outreach and education, treatment, prevention, housing and support services, employment, and community/private partnerships that can also provide services and options.

“Every veteran is important, and providing health care options and necessary services for all of them is an ongoing priority in Congress,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “In places like American Samoa, the need is lower costs, more options, and better facilities. I appreciate the dedication on this Committee to working on these priorities.”