Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed an oversight hearing on Tuesday examining how recent veterans’ legislation passed by Congress in August of 2017 is being implemented by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Congresswoman Amata co-sponsored the bipartisan Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017 to ensure veterans’ cases are heard.

“We want veterans to have their claims reviewed and resolved as soon as possible, so that they know where they stand,” said Amata. “Facing delays in getting their claims moving can be a frustrating and costly experience for our veterans, and we want to see the results of this law in place and making a difference. The VA is working on this important transition so that veterans get the answers they need.”

Specifically, the bipartisan legislation improves the veterans’ appeals process by giving veterans three ways to pursue an appeal. Under this law, a veteran can have an adjudicator review the original evidence as considered previously, submit new evidence for review followed by a new hearing, or choose to make a claim to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.

“We’ll continue to work for lower costs, more options, and better care in remote places, while making it a priority that veterans can get timely responses from the VA,” concluded Congresswoman Amata. “This law is in its early stages, but it’s a credit to the Veterans’ Affairs Committee under the leadership of Chairman Phil Roe and the ongoing priority of improving services for our veterans.”