Washington, D.C. – Monday, Congresswoman Aumua Amata requested that the U.S. House of Representatives delay her paycheck until the federal government reopens, federal employees are being paid, military personnel are supported and services are restored. Her statement is as follows:

“While I disagree with the Senate vote that shut down the federal government so unnecessarily, I believe that Members of Congress should delay their pay while so many people are inconvenienced or temporarily out of work due to the shutdown. It’s only right. After all, many of them could see a delay in their pay – so should Congress.

“I know that Senators are still talking to each other, and I hope for the sake of the entire country that a reasonable result will be reached as soon as possible. The Schumer Shutdown should end today.”