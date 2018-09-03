Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata is proud to congratulate Ji Hyun Oh upon her second acceptance to another of the nation’s prestigious service academies, this time the United States Air Force Academy.

A few weeks ago, Amata announced that the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, also offered her a fully qualified appointment to be a member of the Class of 2022.

“Once again, I’m very pleased to announce a fully qualified appointment for Ji Hyun Oh, this time to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado,” said Aumua Amata. “I’m so happy for her and her family, and I know all the proud educators in her life feel a part of this moment. We’re truly proud of you.”

Ji Hyun Oh was one of the local students nominated by Amata to compete for an appointment to a service academy this year.

She was born in American Samoa to her proud parents, Shi Yeong Oh and Jin Sook Lee. She was educated here in American Samoa and graduated from South Pacific Academy in 2017 as the class valedictorian with a GPA of 3.95.

During her time at the South Pacific Academy, she served as the Student Body President, a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in the STEP-UP Program at the American Samoa Community College Land Grant for 4 weeks.

She is currently attending the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) where she was inducted as a member of the Health Occupations Student of America (HOSA), and is a proud volunteer for the American Samoa Cancer Coalition. Despite her busy schedule with her college courses, Ji Hyun Oh offers tutorial assistance to high school students in Algebra, Geometry, and SAT Math.

Her brother, Midshipmen Hyun Duck Oh, is in his first year at the U.S. Naval Academy.

She resides in Ottoville, American Samoa, with her parents.

“These are wonderful opportunities, and it takes a lot of sustained effort to reach this high academic level,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Keep up the good work.”