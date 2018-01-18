Washington, D.C. — Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 — Congresswoman Aumua Amata co-sponsored and highlighted a bill unanimously passed by the Natural Resources Committee to expand and improve the 21st Century Conservation Service Corps (21CSC) program.

The bill creates more opportunities for veterans, strengthens national parks, encourages outdoor activities, and offers interesting career pathway experiences for youth.

“I’m pleased to welcome this initiative to keep our national parks a special priority, including our beautiful mountain and shore park areas in American Samoa,” said Aumua Amata. “This expanded 21st Century Conservation Service Corps program creates more opportunities for our veterans and youth to build on their career plans, while promoting the best preservation efforts for our park lands and reducing their maintenance costs.”

The program places veterans and youth in national service projects and positions that are focused on enhancing, conserving and restoring a variety of nature and outdoor settings.

Specifically, the bill renames the Public Lands Corps as the 21st Century Conservation Service Corps, prioritizes an expansion of participating veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, increases federal agencies’ ability to partner with the program, and establishes data points to ensure the program’s effectiveness in building career pathways for youth and veterans.

“I want to thank Congresswoman Martha McSally of Arizona for her leadership on this innovative bill, along with my colleagues of both parties that support this effort,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “These positions can be great starting points, valuable experiences and career pathways for youth and veterans finding their second careers.”