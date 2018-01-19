Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Aumua Amata announced on Thursday, nominations of fourteen students for consideration by the service academies.

These select nominations were based on the students’ academic records, essays and letters of recommendation from their teachers, church leaders and local community leaders, along with the required verification that they have already applied separately to the academy or academies of their choice.

“Congratulations to each of these students on their selection for a nomination to the service academies,” said Aumua Amata. “These nominations are a direct result of effort and excellent records, and each one has already been a credit to their families, their schools and American Samoa. I wish them all the best as the Academies consider these applications, and I know that this process is a growth experience for these outstanding students.”

The service academies include the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination as part of its application process.

The service academies are fully funded federal colleges whose mission is to train future officers and leaders to serve in their respective armed service. The admissions process is extremely competitive. The academies are looking for candidates with high potential to become leaders as commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

Of the completed applications received, fourteen of sixteen students were nominated by the Congresswoman to compete for an appointment to the service academies. Some applicants received nominations to more than one service academy as reflected below.

The list of nominees is in alphabetical order (high schools noted where known) and the academy(s) to which they are nominated:

The next step for the nominees depends on the upcoming decisions of the academies.

Any student offered an appointment for the class would then enter that academy in the summer.

“Thank you to the parents, educators and others providing counsel who have had a role in these students’ lives – they’re going to make you proud,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “I know each of these students is on track for a great life’s journey, and they will look back on this time as a building block for all they achieve.”