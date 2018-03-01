All of them are male.

The owners of Pacific Independent Distributors, Inc. Fritz and Helen Gaisoa, in partnership with Kimberly-Clark®, for the second year in a row donated Kimberly-Clark® products gift packs for the First Baby of the Year and New Year babies.

As the sole distributors of the Huggies® brand, which focuses on supplying a premium diaper at an affordable price, allowing mothers to spend more quality time with their bundles of joy and less time worrying about leaks.

PID will continue this contribution to help the moms of American Samoa enjoy every moment of their little one’s life. Pacific Independent Distributors, Inc. has been in business since 2005 and has helped the community with donations, while honoring their logo, "Serving You is Our Business".

(Samoa News was not able to obtain any public information on the 3rd baby.)

DAVID TAUSAGAFOU PAAGA

The first New Year baby, David Tausagafou Paaga, was born at 6a.m.; weighing in at 6 pounds and 7 ounces. He is the son of Franklin and Tiaina Maluafou Paaga of Nu’uuli. The couple (mother second from left and father carrying baby David) is pictured yesterday at LBJ hospital with staff from Pacific Independent Distributor, there to present gifts of Loves diapers, wipes and other baby products to the territory’s first New Year’s baby. The red tote bags, labeled Huggies, were distributed by Pacific International to all babies who were at the hospital, including the other two New Year’s babies.

MATTHEW FA’ALAE WILLIAMS JR.

The second NY baby, Matthew Fa’alae Williams Jr., was born at 8a.m.; weighing 8 pounds 10 ounces. Baby Matthew is seen here cradled by his mother, Lina Williams of Mapusaga Fou, and surrounded by aunty Val (right) and grandmother Sue (left).

[photos: Leua Aiono Frost]