Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congratulations to the new 2018 Miss SOFIAS Mz. Valentana Faumuina, who snatched the crown away from 4 other contestants last Saturday night in one of the best and highly competitive SOFIAS Pageants ever held.

This pageant brought forth an over-the-top form of beauty that featured big dresses, big lashes, and bigger than big wigs and bust sizes that had the SRO crowd in a frenzy from beginning to end. People were turned away at the door as the Gov. Rex H. Lee Auditorium reached its maximum seating capacity for safety reasons.

What separates a good pageant contestant from becoming a pageant queen? Is it the talent portion? Their personality? Their number of social media followers? Their skill with the make-up brushes?

These queens have it all, whether they're rocking formal attire, swimwear, or glam runway looks. In an interesting twist to what the crowd was expecting the judges decided that Valentana had it all as she took home the Best Lady SOFIAS Prize, the prize for Best Swimwear and the Miss SOFIAS crown.

When asked a bonus question of, “If there was a plane right outside the Lee Auditorium for you tonight, where in the world would you like to go?” Valentana answered,” Ua ‘ou fia alu i le makou fale, ua o’u fia moe. ( I want to go home, because I’m sleepy.)

STANDINGS

Miss SOFIAS, Contestant #3 Valentana Fuimaono, 1st runner up, Contestant #4 Ara-Lei Yandall, who also took home Best Talent, Best Evening Gown, Best Interview, and Miss Congeniality. 2nd runner up went to contestant#2 Mikaela Saelua, who took home the prizes for Miss Photogenic & Miss Internet, 3rd Runner up was contestant #5 Dezonikah Michael, and 4th runner up went to contestant #1 Miss Isabella AhMu-Mageo who also won the prize for the Best Platform presentation at the SOFIAS Meet & Greet the contestant event.

[Photo:THA]