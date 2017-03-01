Am Samoa’s New Year’s baby

American Samoa’s only New Year’s baby, Ms. Beloved Natayna Umaga carried by her father, Setefano Umaga, along with a representative of Pacific Independent Distributors Inc., Tulili Kelemete (standing left), who presented a gift basket for the Territory’s 2017 New Year’s baby yesterday afternoon at LBJ Medical Center.

Ms. Beloved Natayna Umaga came into this world around 11:30p.m. Jan. 1, 2017 at 9 pounds 6 ounces. Her mother is Cindy Umaga.

Setefano is thankful to the Heavenly Father for this special gift on New Year’s Day — Beloved is the couple’s third child. He also expressed sincere appreciation to Pacific Independent Distributors Inc. for the gift basket for his daughter.

Kelemete says the company is pleased to be able to continue to make this special gift basket, which includes Huggies diapers for babies born Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Pacific Independent Distributors is the local distributor of Huggies.